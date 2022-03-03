Left Menu

Italy reports 41,500 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 185 deaths

Italy reported 41,500 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 36,429 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 185 from 214. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 654 from a previous 681. Some 431,312 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 415,288, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:35 IST
Italy reports 41,500 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 185 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 41,500 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 36,429 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 185 from 214. Italy has registered 155,399 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.91 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,599 on Thursday, down from 9,954 a day earlier. There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 40 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 654 from a previous 681.

Some 431,312 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 415,288, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022