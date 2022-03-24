Hyundai Motor India Foundation sets up largest oxygen generation plant at Chennai hospital

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic division of automobile major Hyundai Motor India, on Thursday inaugurated a 550 litre per minute oxygen generation plant, the largest facility set up by the foundation, in the city.

The plant with a capacity to serve oxygen requirement of 150 beds, would help meet the demand of oxygen for ailments such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory failure among others.

The plant at the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tondiarpet is the largest in terms of capacity among the seven plants that have been set up by the foundation in the country.

''The pandemic cast a spotlight on being prepared for any eventuality. Under our global vision, Progress for Humanity, we have been supporting the medical fraternity and community to strengthen the health infrastructure,'' Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Trustee, Ganesh Mani said.

''Availability of continuous supply of oxygen is essential for saving critical patients and hence we stepped forward to set up this facility and make it self sufficient to meet any future demand,'' he said.

The foundation has set up seven oxygen plants in the country with three located in Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu formally inaugurated the plant in the presence of senior government officials and representatives of the Hyundai Motor India Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)