Left Menu

Oral cancer patients with less circulating tumour cells live longer than those with more: Study

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 11:20 IST
Oral cancer patients with less circulating tumour cells live longer than those with more: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A study conducted by a team of Indian researchers has found that oral cancer patients having a lesser number of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) in blood live longer than patients with a greater number of such cells.

The four-year-long study, among the largest clinical trials in head and neck cancers in which 500 patients were analysed, was led by Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Jayant Khandare and a team of Pune-based Actorius OncoDiscover Technology.

"Altogether 152 oral cancer patients were analysed and 1.5 ml blood per patient was monitored for the presence of CTCs," Khandare told PTI.

"The study showed that patients with over 20 CTCs per 1.5 ml blood are more likely to have an advanced-stage disease and nodal metastasis (cancer cells breaking away from where they first formed), while patients with less than 12 CTCs per 1.5 ml blood survive for a longer period," he said.

The study was published in the international peer-reviewed Journal Triple OOO recently, he added.

As per the national cancer registry, there are about 14 lakh cancer patients in India and about nine per cent of these (1.2 lakh) are in Maharashtra, Khandare said.

Cancer cases and deaths in Maharashtra have increased by 11,306 and 5,727, respectively in last three years, a collective increase of around eight per cent, he added.

The OncoDiscover test, funded by the government through Biotech Ignition Grant and Small Business Industry Research Initiative of the Department of Biotechnology, is the sole CTC test approved by Drugs Controller General of India as per the Medical Device Rules 2017, he said.

The test is used to detect CTCs for diagnosis of cancers like those of head and neck, breast, lung, colon and rectal, Khandare said. "Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has evinced an interest in our work and will be visiting our Pune facility soon,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022