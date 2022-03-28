Left Menu

Shanghai reports record asymptomatic COVID cases as lockdowns begin

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-03-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 05:28 IST
China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 3,450 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 50 symptomatic cases on March 27, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Monday.

That compared with 2,631 new asymptomatic cases and 47 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

