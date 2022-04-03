Left Menu

Kerala reports 310 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:36 IST
Kerala reports 310 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of the infected to 65,33,786 and the death toll to 68,074 till date.

Of the eight deaths, two occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and six were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 83 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (66) and Thrissur (30).

A total of 458 people recovered today.

The department said there were 2,680 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022