Kerala reports 310 new COVID-19 cases
- Country:
- India
Kerala reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of the infected to 65,33,786 and the death toll to 68,074 till date.
Of the eight deaths, two occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and six were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 83 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (66) and Thrissur (30).
A total of 458 people recovered today.
The department said there were 2,680 active cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thrissur
- Supreme Court
- Health Department
- Kerala
- Ernakulam
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends Telegram, a key Bolsonaro platform
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection
US Domestic News Roundup: Historic U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces Senate showdown; Chevron pulls union workers from California refinery ahead of strike and more
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection - statement