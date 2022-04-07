Left Menu

22 children ill after having mid-day meal in Rajasthan's Dausa

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-two children were admitted to a community healthcare centre in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday following complaints of vomiting and stomachache after a mid-day meal at a government school, a health official said.

About 70 children of the school had consumed khichdi after which 22 of them were admitted to a community healthcare centre on complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting, Dr Ramji Lal at Nangal CHC said.

He said that after treatment, the children were discharged.

Dr Lal said that samples of water and khichdi have been sent for laboratory testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

