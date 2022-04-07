Left Menu

Mumbai records 41 COVID-19 cases, one death

With 41 more patients recovering, the total of recoveries rose to 10,38,435.The caseload doubling period of Mumbai is 17,893 days, while overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between March 31 to April 6 was 0.004 per cent.As many as 37 of the 41 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:00 IST
Mumbai records 41 COVID-19 cases, one death
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai recorded 41 new coronavirus infections on Thursday after reporting more than 50 cases for two days in a row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The city also recorded one pandemic-related death, its first this month. The financial capital of the country had recorded a COVID-19 death last on March 28.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 10,58,277, while the death toll reached 19,560. On Wednesday and Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 51 and 56 new cases.

Since previous evening, 10,681 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 1,66,93,529.

Mumbai now has 282 active COVID-19 patients.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent, while case positivity rate in the city is 0.003 per cent. With 41 more patients recovering, the total of recoveries rose to 10,38,435.

The caseload doubling period of Mumbai is 17,893 days, while overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between March 31 to April 6 was 0.004 per cent.

As many as 37 of the 41 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. Four of them were hospitalized and only one was put on oxygen support, the BMC release said.

Notably, only 24 of the total 26,151 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.

The metropolis has been free of sealed building and containment zones for a long time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022