COVID-19: Gujarat reports 22 new cases, zero death; active count at 129

Gujarat reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which raised its infection tally to 12,24,047, the state health department said.

Nobody died due to the infection during the day, which kept the fatality count unchanged at 10,942.

With seven patients getting discharged on Sunday, the recovery figure rose to 12,12,976, it said in a release.

The state's tally of active cases now stands at 129, with one of these patients being critical.

As many as 6,490 people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Sunday. Gandhinagar city reported the highest number of 10 new infection cases, followed by Ahmedabad with seven, and Vadodara with five cases.

No new case was reported in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which remains free from COVID-19 with nil active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,047, new cases 22, death toll 10,942, recoveries 12,12,976, active cases 129, people tested so far - figures not released.

