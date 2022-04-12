3 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thane, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,849, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,883, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,600, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

