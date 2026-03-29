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Triumph over Tragedy: Isak Malsawmtluanga's Inspiring Weightlifting Journey

Isak Malsawmtluanga, from Mizoram, overcame personal loss and a back injury to win gold at the Khelo India Tribal Games. Despite losing both parents by age 18, with the support of family and coaches, he persevered in weightlifting, demonstrating incredible resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:23 IST
Triumph over Tragedy: Isak Malsawmtluanga's Inspiring Weightlifting Journey
Isak Malsawmtluanga
  • Country:
  • India

Isak Malsawmtluanga of Mizoram found himself on the brink of quitting weightlifting after personal tragedies, but has now emerged victorious, clinching the men's 60kg gold medal at the Khelo India Tribal Games.

After losing both his parents by age 18, and facing a back injury, Isak showed great resilience, supported by family and coaches, to continue his weightlifting journey.

Despite the setbacks, Isak's achievements at the Khelo India Tribal Games showcased his unyielding determination and the power of support in overcoming life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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