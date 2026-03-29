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Fratricide Incident Shakes Army Camp in Kashmir

Three soldiers sustained injuries in a fratricide incident at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. A soldier allegedly opened fire on fellow comrades. The injured are being treated at a military hospital. Details are forthcoming as officials remain unavailable for comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:22 IST
Fratricide Incident Shakes Army Camp in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Three soldiers were injured in what officials described as a fratricide incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The incident occurred at an army camp in the Trehgam area on Saturday night. A soldier allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, injuring three before being subdued.

The injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a local military hospital, officials said. The incident has raised serious concerns within the military community, though further details are yet to be disclosed.

Attempts to reach Army officials and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Defence for comments were unsuccessful. More information about the incident is expected to be made available soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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