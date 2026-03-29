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Pedestrians Hit in Derby: Arrest Made

A man has been arrested after hitting several pedestrians with his car in Derby, England. The incident occurred at 2130 GMT, injuring numerous people, some seriously. Police stopped the suspect vehicle shortly after and arrested a man in his 30s. Authorities assure no ongoing public threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:16 IST
Pedestrians Hit in Derby: Arrest Made
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A man has been arrested following an alarming incident in Derby, England, where several pedestrians were struck by a car on Saturday night. The police confirmed the occurrence on Sunday.

The incident unfolded at 2130 GMT and resulted in multiple injuries, with some victims in serious condition. Emergency services treated the injured at the scene before transporting them to the hospital. Police promptly stopped the vehicle believed to be involved and apprehended the driver, a man in his 30s, who is currently in custody.

Authorities have sought to calm public fears, emphasizing that they do not perceive any ongoing risk to the public following the event.

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