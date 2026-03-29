Bribery Allegations Stir Political Storm in Haryana Elections

AICC leader K C Venugopal has accused the case against him regarding bribery-for-election-ticket allegations in Haryana of being a 'BJP-CPI(M) sponsored' ploy. Speaking to reporters, Venugopal questioned the absence of an investigation by the Kerala DGP and highlighted his legal measures against the allegations.

Venugopal asserted that the case was fabricated and declared his readiness to face any inquiry, asserting his innocence. Criticizing the Kerala CM, he suggested that recent intolerance stemmed from fear of electoral defeat, and questioned why the CM's critiques of BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were mild.

Venugopal was firm that neither the Congress nor the UDF had formed alliances with communal parties, underscoring their clear electoral stance. He also claimed that there existed an 'evident alliance' between the CPI(M) and BJP-NDA in these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)