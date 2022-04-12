Shanghai COVID infections still not under effective control - official
- Country:
- China
The COVID-hit financial centre of Shanghai has still not brought the outbreak under control and the number of new confirmed cases is expected to remain high over the next few days, a government health official said on Tuesday. "The epidemic is in a rapid increase phase, with social transmission still not brought under effective control," said Lei Zhenglong of the National Health Commission at a briefing in Beijing.
"The forecast for the next few days is that the number of infected people will remain at a high level," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Beijing
- National Health Commission
- Lei Zhenglong
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
Much of Shanghai locked down as mass COVID-19 testing begins
EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources
White House deputy press secretary has COVID, Biden not close contact
Transport locked down in China's Shanghai as asymptomatic COVID cases surge
Transport locked down in China's Shanghai as asymptomatic COVID cases surge