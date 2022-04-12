Left Menu

Shanghai COVID infections still not under effective control - official

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:52 IST
  • China

The COVID-hit financial centre of Shanghai has still not brought the outbreak under control and the number of new confirmed cases is expected to remain high over the next few days, a government health official said on Tuesday. "The epidemic is in a rapid increase phase, with social transmission still not brought under effective control," said Lei Zhenglong of the National Health Commission at a briefing in Beijing.

"The forecast for the next few days is that the number of infected people will remain at a high level," he said.

