Rising Improvised CEO Compensation in India: A New Paradigm Post-COVID

The latest Deloitte report highlights a 5% rise in median compensation for professional CEOs in India, reaching Rs 10.5 crore in FY26. This marks the slowest growth rate in CEO compensation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting a shift in corporate compensation strategies.

Market volatility and geopolitical tensions have influenced pay decisions, with Boards and Remuneration Committees showing maturity in navigating these challenges. Notably, CFOs experienced the highest compensation increase due to their critical role in managing financial resilience and strategic decision-making.

The report indicates a move away from traditional one-size-fits-all remuneration, with companies adopting tailored long-term incentive plans. As stock-linked pay structures evolve, there's a notable trend towards rewarding CXOs based on internal performance metrics rather than mere stock market gains.