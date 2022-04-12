Left Menu

Four new cases push Nagaland's COVID tally to 35,484

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:56 IST
Four new cases push Nagaland's COVID tally to 35,484
  • Country:
  • India

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the tally to 35,484, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported in the northeastern state after four days.

The fresh infections were detected from 116 sample tests, he said. Altogether, 33,232 patients have recuperated from the disease so far and the recovery rate stood at 93.65 per cent.

The death toll in the state remained at 759 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the official said.

Nagaland now has nine active COVID patients.

The northeastern state has thus far tested 4,70,662 samples for the infection.

More than 15.95 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022