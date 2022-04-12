Four new cases push Nagaland's COVID tally to 35,484

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the tally to 35,484, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported in the northeastern state after four days.

The fresh infections were detected from 116 sample tests, he said. Altogether, 33,232 patients have recuperated from the disease so far and the recovery rate stood at 93.65 per cent.

The death toll in the state remained at 759 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, while 1,484 patients have migrated to other states thus far, the official said.

Nagaland now has nine active COVID patients.

The northeastern state has thus far tested 4,70,662 samples for the infection.

More than 15.95 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till Monday.

