Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks withdrawn amid drop in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:33 IST
Chhattisgarh: Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks withdrawn amid drop in COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing the provision of fining those not wearing masks in public.

The order, issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department, said the provision of Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public amid the pandemic, in place since March 25 last year, had now been kept in abeyance.

On Tuesday, the state witnessed just three cases, comprising one each in Raipur, Bilaspur and Bastar districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022