Chhattisgarh: Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks withdrawn amid drop in COVID-19 cases

Amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing the provision of fining those not wearing masks in public.

The order, issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department, said the provision of Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public amid the pandemic, in place since March 25 last year, had now been kept in abeyance.

On Tuesday, the state witnessed just three cases, comprising one each in Raipur, Bilaspur and Bastar districts.

