Chhattisgarh Sets Record in Rural Housing with Over Six Lakh Completions

Chhattisgarh has emerged as a leader in rural housing by completing over six lakh houses in the 2025-26 financial year, setting a national record, a state government official announced. This achievement highlights the state's commitment to housing delivery and economic empowerment, ensuring eligible families receive timely assistance.

Guided by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Vijay Sharma, the state's progress is attributed to the effective coordination of central and state housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, PM JANMAN Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. The synchronized strategies have expedited construction and broadened the scheme's reach.

In addition to housing, Chhattisgarh's initiatives have spurred the rural economy. The 'Dealer Didi' model engaged over 9,000 women from self-help groups in supplying construction materials, offering financial stability. Initiatives also provided work to nearly 6,000 trained masons, including women 'Rani Mistri' masons, and integrated surrendered Naxalites into the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)