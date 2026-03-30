Skies Open for Chhattisgarh: New Air Routes Boost Connectivity

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh has officially launched flight services connecting Ambikapur to both Delhi and Kolkata. This significant development aims to bolster air connectivity throughout the state, enhancing accessibility for the general populace.

The virtual launch took place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Raipur's Chandkhuri village. These new connections to major cities are expected to invigorate trade, tourism, and economic activities, thanks to the efforts of local public representatives.

Larger aircraft operations are now feasible following runway extensions at Maa Mahamaya Airport under the UDAN scheme. The start of cargo services at Raipur airport and regular Alliance Air flights further contribute to advancing regional connectivity and market access.