Shanghai reports 3,200 new symptomatic coronavirus cases on April 14

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-04-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 05:29 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 19,872 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 3,200 new symptomatic cases on April 14, the local government said on Friday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was down from 25,146 a day earlier, while the number of symptomatic cases rose from 2,573.

