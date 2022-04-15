Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres 4th anniversary: Week-long celebrations to begin tomorrow

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Union Health Ministry will be organising a week-long celebration under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) from April 16-22.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya conducted several meetings with health ministers of States and Union Territories to review the status of the operationalisation of the teleconsultation services at AB-HWCs. The first day, i.e. April 16, is to connect with primary health care team members in more than 75,000 AB-HWCs and citizens who have received services, through teleconsultations.

The celebration will also witness the launch of Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Public Health Management Cadre (PHMC) guidelines. On April 17, Yoga sessions will be organised in all the AB-HWCs under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" banner to highlight the integration of health and wellness in service provision at AB-HWCs.

On the third day, i.e on April 18, Block Health Melas in at least one block in each district of the State/UT will be inaugurated across the country. Each Block Health Mela would be for one day and each block in the State/UT is to be covered by April 30, depending upon the number of districts in the State/UT. The Block Level Health Melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs to be organized from April 18-22.

Melas to provide screening for early diagnosis of Tuberculosis (TB), Hypertension, diabetes, basic health care services with drugs and diagnostics and teleconsultation with relevant health specialists. (ANI)

