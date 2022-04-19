One killed two injured as tree falls on shed

One person was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday when a tree uprooted by a storm fell on them in Chamoili district of Uttarakhand.

The victims were standing under a shed along the highway in Langasu when the tree fell over it, Chamoli SP Shweta Chaubey said.

The man who died in the mishap has been identified as 55-year-old Girish Dimri, she said. The injured have been admitted at a hospital where they are still under treatment.

