Left Menu

One killed two injured as tree falls on shed

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:58 IST
One killed two injured as tree falls on shed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday when a tree uprooted by a storm fell on them in Chamoili district of Uttarakhand.

The victims were standing under a shed along the highway in Langasu when the tree fell over it, Chamoli SP Shweta Chaubey said.

The man who died in the mishap has been identified as 55-year-old Girish Dimri, she said. The injured have been admitted at a hospital where they are still under treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022