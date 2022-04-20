Italy reports 99,848 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 205 deaths

Left Menu

Italy reported 99,848 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 27,214 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 205 from 127. The country has reported 15.86 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,207 on Wednesday, down from 10,214 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 99,848 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 27,214 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 205 from 127. Italy has registered 162,098 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.86 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,207 on Wednesday, down from 10,214 a day earlier. There were 44 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 38 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 413, decreasing from a previous 422.

Some 610,600 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,098, the health ministry said.

