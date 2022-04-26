China's Henan reports human case of H3N8 bird flu
Reuters | Beijing | 26-04-2022
China has reported a single case of human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu in Henan province, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.
The four-year-old boy infected with the bird flu in Zhumadian city has been sent to hospital, the authority's statement said.
