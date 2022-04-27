Left Menu

Shanghai reports 48 COVID deaths for April 26, down from 52 a day earlier

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 48 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 26, down from 52 the day before, the city government said on Wednesday. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 1,606, down from 1,661 the previous day. Shanghai is battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-04-2022 05:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 05:32 IST
China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 48 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 26, down from 52 the day before, the city government said on Wednesday. The city also recorded 11,956 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 15,319 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 1,606, down from 1,661 the previous day.

Shanghai is battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.

