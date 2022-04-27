Shanghai reports 48 COVID deaths for April 26, down from 52 a day earlier
China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 48 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 26, down from 52 the day before, the city government said on Wednesday. The city also recorded 11,956 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 15,319 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 1,606, down from 1,661 the previous day.
