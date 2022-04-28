Shanghai reports 47 new COVID-related deaths for April 27

China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 47 new COVID-19 deaths on April 27, down from 48 a day earlier, the local government said on Thursday.

The city, battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, also saw 9,330 new asymptomatic cases on April 27, down from 11,956 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 1,292, down from 1,606 the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)