S.Africa not planning to buy Pfizer's COVID pill for public sector

The South African government is not intending to buy Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid for public sector patients, a senior health official said on Friday.

"The evidence is that it does not add value to what we have (in the public sector), so we are not procuring Paxlovid in the public sector. It is also extremely expensive," Nicholas Crisp told a news conference.

