Parents of brain-dead girl at AIIMS donate her vital organs

The parents of a girl who was declared brain dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre after receiving gunshot injury just two months shy of her sixth birthday have donated her heart, liver, kidneys and corneas.

After doctors confirmed that she was brain-dead on Friday, the details were shared by Organ Retrieval and Banking Organization (ORBO-AIIMS) with NOTTO which subsequently allotted the organs to the recipients going by a waiting list.

The liver will be transplanted in a seven-year-old from Lucknow who is admitted to another hospital in Delhi, Dr Deepak Gupta, a professor in the Neurosurgery Department, told PTI.

Dr Gupta is also looking after organ donation activities at the JPNATC Trauma Centre.

No age-matched recipient for the heart has been found as of now. The heart valves were retrieved for later use. Both the kidneys are likely to be transplanted into another child on Friday night. Both the corneas will also be used in two other children.

''The girl, Rolly, had suffered a head injury by a gunshot. The gun was probably aimed at her father by an unknown person. A police investigation into the matter is underway,'' Dr Gupta said.

She was admitted to the Neurosurgery Department at the Trauma Centre on April 28 morning. ''Her condition was critical and a CT scan showed there was a bullet in her head. It also showed extensive damage to the brain. Neurological examination showed clinical evidence of brain death,'' Dr Gupta said.

The child was then admitted to the ICU and a series of tests done 12 hours apart confirmed brain death at 11.40 am on Friday, he said.

Her parents were counselled by a team of doctors. They were given the option of donating the organs of the child which can give a new lease of life to other children. Their parents agreed, the doctor said.

''This is the first time in the history of AIIMS Trauma Centre that a child aged five donated organs following brain death which has ignited hope for many children suffering from end-stage diseases in other parts of the country,'' Dr Gupta said. Harnarayan Prajapati, the child's father said, ''Initially, we were not ready to donate her organs. But the doctors counselled us. Our daughter is no more but donating her organs can bring happiness to many families.'' PTI PLB NSD ANB ANB

