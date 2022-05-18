Left Menu

Separatist leader says court to decide fate of Azovstal fighters who surrendered - local media

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:46 IST
Denis Pushilin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said that a court would decide the fate of the Ukrainian fighters who had surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a local media outlet reported.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal steelworks since Monday.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

