Separatist leader says court to decide fate of Azovstal fighters who surrendered - local media
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:46 IST
Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said that a court would decide the fate of the Ukrainian fighters who had surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a local media outlet reported.
Russia said earlier on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal steelworks since Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
