WHO chief says he spoke with Russia's Lavrov about Ukraine
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday via Twitter that he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Russia's role in global health matters and the situation in Ukraine.
"I requested safe access to Mariupol, Kherson, Southern Zaporizhzhia & other besieged areas to deliver health aid. Civilians must be protected," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on his Twitter feed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China observing Ukraine war to aid its decision making on military modernization: Report
WRAPUP 11-Russian strikes pound Ukraine on eve of new EU sanctions
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Ukraine's Shakhtar set for valuable Champions League upgrade