External factors accounted for around 18 per cent of India's retail inflation in October 2026, despite imported items constituting only 8.5 per cent of the country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, according to a study published in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November Bulletin on Wednesday. Rising precious metal prices and renewed crude oil price pressures following the West Asia conflict have emerged as key drivers of imported inflation in India.

The study, titled 'Shifting Drivers of Imported Inflation: COVID-19 Pandemic to the West Asia Conflict', found that imported inflation remained significantly higher than overall retail inflation despite moderating from its June levels. "The imported inflation climbed to 15.3 per cent in June 2026; by October 2026, although the imported inflation moderated to 11.9 per cent, it still substantially exceeded headline inflation (6.1 per cent)," the study said.

"Thus, around 18 per cent of CPI inflation in October 2026 was driven by external factors," it added. The study highlighted a significant shift in the sources of imported inflation over recent years. While food and fuel were the principal drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, precious metals have emerged as another major source of inflationary pressures.

"Imports have emerged as an increasingly important determinant of India's inflation dynamics in recent years particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty," the study noted. The study also found that the West Asia conflict generated a sharper crude oil price shock than the Russia-Ukraine conflict, although the transmission of higher international crude oil prices to domestic retail fuel prices remained limited.

Petrol, diesel and other lubricants accounted for 85.9 per cent of imported fuel inflation in October 2026. The West Asia conflict was also associated with a sharper depreciation of the Indian rupee. The domestic currency depreciated by 7.4 per cent between December 2025 and May 2026, compared with 4 per cent between December 2021 and May 2022.

Meanwhile, heightened uncertainty surrounding global trade and tariffs, strong safe-haven demand and increased gold purchases by central banks pushed precious metal prices sharply higher. "Consequently, inflationary pressures arising from the current episode are broader and more intense than those observed during the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the study said.

The findings assume significance as India's headline retail inflation rose to 6.1 per cent in October from 5.5 per cent in September, breaching the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. The study stressed the need to distinguish temporary external price shocks from persistent inflationary pressures to ensure an appropriate policy response. (ANI)