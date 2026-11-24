Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned Ukraine that Moscow's retaliatory response to attacks on Russian fuel and energy infrastructure was inevitable, asserting that Kyiv's continued strikes would not inflict critical damage on Russia. According to Russian state media TASS, Putin, speaking at the opening of a meeting of the Commission on Fuel and Energy Complex (FEC) Development Strategy and Environmental Safety, said Russia would respond to attacks targeting its energy facilities.

"I would like to point out that retaliatory actions on our part are inevitable. Everyone should know this," Putin said. The Russian President also accused Kyiv of continuing attacks on Russian oil refineries and processing facilities despite US President Donald Trump's request to refrain from targeting such infrastructure.

"We see that the Kyiv regime continues its attacks on our processing facilities, despite the US President's call and direct request to refrain from these attacks. But the Kyiv authorities are not heeding such advice. Everything continues as if nothing happened," Putin said. Putin further stated that the escalation of attacks initiated by Ukraine in early June, which was publicly outlined as a 40-day plan, would not cause critical damage to Russia's energy infrastructure.

"We, for our part, have said repeatedly and understand that the escalation initiated by the enemy at the beginning of June of this year and planned, as was publicly stated, for 40 days, is not capable of inflicting critical damage on us," he said. Addressing Russia's energy trade and export strategy, Putin said Moscow would seek to expand its markets and maintain cooperation with reliable international partners despite efforts to restrict Russian energy supplies.

"We, in turn, will expand our sales markets and cooperate with predictable, responsible partners," the Russian President said. He also highlighted measures taken by the Russian government to safeguard domestic fuel supplies, including restrictions on exports of gasoline, aviation fuel and diesel, with certain exceptions for supplies agreed upon with the United States.

"The export of gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel was restricted, with the exception of partial deliveries to global markets, as we agreed with the President of the United States of America," Putin said. He added that an import damper mechanism had been introduced and exchange regulations governing the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel had been adjusted.

Putin also criticised continued European efforts to restrict Russian energy exports, warning that such measures would have consequences for European countries themselves. "We see ongoing attempts to restrict Russian energy exports to Europe. I've noted it repeatedly, and today it's obvious, as they say, that such actions have serious consequences, but first and foremost for the Europeans themselves," he said.

"They will have less of our oil and gas, but more problems," Putin added. The remarks came as Putin addressed the impact of attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, the country's fuel security and its strategy for maintaining energy exports amid restrictions on Russian supplies. (ANI)