United States President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have called on Russia to refrain from making any moves "that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war" against Ukraine. The declaration came after Trump and Rutte met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thanksgiving Eve for what was described as an "outstanding meeting".

Even so, Russia hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital. "The meeting was very impactful, with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran being the primary subjects, as well as all of the record-setting achievements that we have made together at the summits in The Hague and at Ankara," Trump and Rutte said in a joint statement.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the statement added. "Lastly, we talked about the importance of continuing to expand defence spending and investment in our industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO." On Thursday, Trump said on Truth Social that "during my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."

Trump met Putin recently at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China. "I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!" Trump added. "It was an Honor meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, last night at Mar-a-Lago, where many topics were discussed, and in which I updated him on my talks with President Putin."

Rutte also stated in a social media post on X following the meeting, "It’s clearer than ever that American leadership remains essential as we build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO." Trump’s encounter with Putin sparked pushback from domestic Democratic rivals and European partners, with the latter pressing to take part in US-backed talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tensions within NATO and keep Trump onside, noted that it was standard for nuclear powers to meet. Rutte and Trump also talked about raising defence spending and investment across the United States and NATO, according to their joint statement.

The war in Ukraine and the US-Israeli war against Iran formed the core of the talks, the statement noted, without detailing what was discussed on Iran. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has faced criticism from Trump, maintained that Europe needed to be included in peace talks.

Trump has frequently rebuked Washington’s Western and democratic partners over matters including NATO spending, trade tariffs and what he terms their insufficient backing for the war on Iran. (ANI)