Switzerland confirms its first case of monkeypox

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 21-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 20:59 IST
Switzerland confirms its first case of monkeypox
The person consulted a doctor because they had a fever and a rash and felt poorly, the canton said, adding that the person was in isolation at home and the illness was developing in a "benign" way. Image Credit: Pixino
Switzerland has detected its first confirmed case of monkeypox, a person in the canton of Bern who contracted it through "close physical contact abroad", the canton said in a statement on Saturday.

The person consulted a doctor because they had a fever and a rash and felt poorly, the canton said, adding that the person was in isolation at home and the illness was developing in a "benign" way. A person they had been in contact with has been informed, the canton added.

