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Tragic Bus Accident in Bangladesh: 24 Dead in River Plunge

A bus accident in Bangladesh resulted in at least 24 deaths and several missing after plunging into the Padma River while attempting to board a transport ferry. The bus, carrying around 40 passengers, fell into the river due to a collision with another ferry. Rescue operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:34 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Bangladesh: 24 Dead in River Plunge
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a tragic incident, at least 24 people were killed in a bus accident in southwestern Bangladesh. The incident occurred when the bus, attempting to board a ferry, plunged into the Padma River on Wednesday evening. The vehicle was carrying approximately 40 passengers, including several children.

Local fire service officials reported that 22 bodies were recovered from the bus, and two more from the river. Fire service official Sohel Rana noted that efforts to salvage the bus took six hours due to challenging weather conditions. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ordered an investigation into the accident.

Rescue operations are underway, with 11 passengers managing to escape or being rescued. The bus fell into the river after a utility ferry collided with the pontoon while trying to reach the ferry. Witnesses described the scene as catastrophic, with little help available at the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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