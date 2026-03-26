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Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Bangladesh River

At least 24 people perished when a passenger bus, carrying around 40 passengers, plunged into the Padma River while boarding a ferry in Bangladesh. The incident occurred near Daulatdia in Rajbari district. Rescuers recovered 22 bodies from the submerged bus, with additional efforts by emergency units ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Bangladesh River
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  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of at least 24 people when a passenger bus carrying about 40 individuals fell into the Padma River during a ferry boarding maneuver in Bangladesh. Officials announced the incident on Thursday, revealing it unfolded on Wednesday near Daulatdia in the Rajbari district, roughly 62 miles from Dhaka.

The bus reportedly lost control and sank around 30 feet into the river, stated police and the Fire Service & Civil Defence. Rescue efforts led by Talha Bin Zasim of the Fire Service confirmed the recovery of 22 bodies from within the bus, including victims of various ages.

A massive search operation involving four fire service units, 10 divers, and support from the army, police, and local authorities continues as fears persist of more missing individuals. The disaster adds to the annual toll of road and ferry fatalities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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