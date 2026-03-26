Nicolás Maduro's Legal Battle: A Test for Narcoterrorism Statute

Nicolás Maduro, the ousted President of Venezuela, is set to return to a U.S. courtroom this Thursday to face criminal charges that include narcoterrorism, an infrequently tested legal statute that has largely eluded successful application in trials.

Maduro, who led Venezuela from 2013, was captured by U.S. special forces in Caracas on January 3. He pleaded not guilty to all U.S. charges against him on January 5. The narcoterrorism statute, enacted in 2006 to combat drug trafficking linked to activities deemed terrorist by the United States, has resulted in only four trial convictions, with two subsequently overturned due to witness credibility issues.

The case against Maduro may rely heavily on insider testimony, including from former Venezuelan General Cliver Alcalá, who has indicated willingness to cooperate. Legal experts emphasize the complexity of proving the statute's requirements, which involve establishing a credible connection between alleged drug crimes and terrorism activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)