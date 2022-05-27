Left Menu

Covid: 7 new cases in J&K

There are 63 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,412, officials said.The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis black fungus, officials added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:52 IST
Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,227, officials said.

Of the new cases, five were from Jammu district, while one each was registered in Srinagar and Udhampur districts, they said. There are 63 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,412, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

