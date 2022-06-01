FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Over 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 300 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA on May 20 reported its first case and another suspected one.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected two cases on May 20. * the CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24.

* DENMARK confirmed a second case on May 24, a day after the first. * FINLAND confirmed its first case on May 27.

* FRANCE had confirmed five cases by May 25. * GERMANY has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on May 20.

* HUNGARY reported its first case on May 31. * IRELAND confirmed its first case on May 28, and is suspecting a second one.

* ITALY has detected 20 infections as of June 1 since its first case on May 19, and is suspecting one more. * The NETHERLANDS reported its first case on May 20, and has since confirmed "several" more without stating the exact number.

* NORWAY reported its first case on May 31. * PORTUGAL confirmed four new cases on May 31, bringing the total to 119.

* SLOVENIA confirmed its first case on May 24. * SPAIN confirmed 12 new cases on May 31, bringing the total to 132.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19. * SWITZERLAND reported its first confirmed case on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM detected 71 new cases in England on May 30, taking the UK's total number of confirmed cases since May 7 to 179. MIDDLE EAST

* ISRAEL confirmed its first case on May 21. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES reported three cases on May 30, bringing the total to four after its first on May 24.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA confirmed its first case on May 27.

* CANADA reported 10 infections on May 27, bringing the total to 25. * MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28.

* The UNITED STATES confirmed nine cases in seven states on May 26, bringing the total to 11 since the first infection on May 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)