Left Menu

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorise shots for the age group, as expected.White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha outlined the administrations planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 01:02 IST
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorise shots for the age group, as expected.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Aashish Jha outlined the administration's planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration's outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors' offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorisation, with the first shots possible the following week. Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.

“Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Jha said.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children's hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we've got to get it right,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022