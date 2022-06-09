Left Menu

Greece detects first case of monkeypox infection

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece has detected its first case of the rare monkeypox virus infection in a traveler, according to initial tests, the country's national health agency EODY said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patient, who had recently traveled to Portugal, is in hospital and is in a steady condition, EODY said. Samples have been sent for further confirmation tests.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.

