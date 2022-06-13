J&K reports 7 new Covid cases
Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new Covid cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,355, officials said.
Of the new cases, three were reported from Jammu and four from Kashmir, they said.
There are 91 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,513, officials said.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.
