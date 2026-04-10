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Ranveer Singh Pays Respects to RSS Founders in Nagpur

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently visited the memorials of RSS founders K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar in Nagpur. The actor paid his respects at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, receiving an introduction to the leaders' history and the significance of the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:23 IST
Ranveer Singh Pays Respects to RSS Founders in Nagpur
Ranveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh made headlines on Friday when he paid homage to key founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his visit to Nagpur.

At the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir located in Reshimbagh, Singh offered his tributes to K B Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, and M S Golwalkar, his successor. Both leaders hold memorials at the site.

Sources within the RSS revealed that representatives walked Singh through the historical importance of Hedgewar and Golwalkar, including an overview of the hallowed grounds of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.

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