Ranveer Singh Pays Respects to RSS Founders in Nagpur

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh made headlines on Friday when he paid homage to key founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his visit to Nagpur.

At the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir located in Reshimbagh, Singh offered his tributes to K B Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, and M S Golwalkar, his successor. Both leaders hold memorials at the site.

Sources within the RSS revealed that representatives walked Singh through the historical importance of Hedgewar and Golwalkar, including an overview of the hallowed grounds of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir.