Left Menu

WHO: COVID-19 deaths rise, reversing a 5-week decline

He said there was no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19, given that the global community now has the vaccines, medicines and diagnostics to stop the virus. While many rich countries in Europe and North America have mostly dropped their virus restrictions, China's extreme COVID-19 policies have meant more mass testing, quarantines, and sequestering of anyone who was in contact with a case. China's capital put the school back online this week in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:32 IST
WHO: COVID-19 deaths rise, reversing a 5-week decline
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization.

In its weekly assessment of the pandemic issued on Thursday, the UN health agency said there were 8,700 COVID-19 deaths last week, with a 21% jump in the Americas and a 17% increase in the Western Pacific.

WHO said coronavirus cases continued to fall, with about 3.2 million new cases reported last week, extending a decline in COVID-19 infections since the peak in January. Still, there were significant spikes of infection in some regions, with the Middle East and Southeast Asia reporting increases of 58% and 33% respectively.

"Because many countries have reduced surveillance and testing, we know this number is under-reported," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this week. He said there was "no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19," given that the global community now has the vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics to stop the virus.

While many rich countries in Europe and North America have mostly dropped their virus restrictions, China's extreme COVID-19 policies have meant more mass testing, quarantines, and sequestering of anyone who was in contact with a case.

China's capital put the school back online this week in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub. Residents in Beijing are still undergoing regular testing — mostly every other day — and must wear masks and swipe a mobile phone app to enter public places and facilitate case tracing.

China has maintained its "zero-COVID" policy despite considerable economic costs and an assertion from the head of the World Health Organisation that the policy isn't sustainable.

This week, US officials moved a step closer to authorizing coronavirus vaccines for the youngest children, after the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children under 5.

The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that's roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last age group in the US without access to COVID-19 vaccines, and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.

If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022