Delhi market associations put up banners urging people to follow Covid norms amid spike in cases

Several market associations here have started putting up banners urging people to follow Covid protocols and are also encouraging them to take booster shots amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Several trader associations said they are making announcements asking people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and are also planning to hold vaccination camps in the market. More than 7,100 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 10 days as doctors and other medical experts cautioned people to not lower the guard and follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Amid a spike in daily cases, the positivity rate too has climbed from 1.92 per cent registered on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, as per official figures.

''We are ensuring that people are wearing masks. We are encouraging people to take the booster shots. The authorities must ensure that the people in crowded places follow the mask mandate. ''Staying vigilant is all that is required. We are asking shopkeepers to take booster doses and to customers also,'' Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association, said.

He said they are mulling holding a Covid vaccination camp. Traders at the Sarojini Nagar market, which is one of the most crowded markets, are repainting circles on the ground to maintain social distancing. ''We have readied banners asking people to follow Covid protocols. We will put up these banners tomorrow. We have put up posters also outside the shop which says -- No mask no entry. ''We will make circles on the ground to ensure social distancing,'' said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association. Randhawa said all the stakeholders will have to take responsibility so that the cases can be brought down. ''People also need to understand themselves. The government should raise the fine on people coming without masks. All the stakeholders must take precautions to ensure their and others safety,'' Randhawa said. Darshan Kakkar, president of Palika Bazar Association said people have become careless leading to rise in cases.

''People have stopped following Covid protocols. They are not taking the infection seriously. We regularly make an announcement asking people to maintain social distance and follow Covid protocols,'' he said.

''In coming days, we will organise a Covid camp to provide booster doses to people,'' he added. The traders also expressed concern that if Covid continues to rise, the government will impose restrictions.

Bhargava said: ''There is no need for putting restrictions. But if the government feels there is a need for restriction, then the traders from all markets should be called and their recommendation must be taken.'' Randhawa also echoed similar reactions, saying restrictions will take the recovery following Covid ''off the track''. ''After quite a while, things were starting to look upside. Now new Covid wave will impact all the recovery made so far,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)