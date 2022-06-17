Left Menu

U.S. FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for youngest children

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:37 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months, opening the door for vaccinating millions of the youngest American children.

The agency authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age, and Moderna Inc's shot for those aged 6 months to 17 years old. The shots could be rolled out for the under 5 age groups as early as next week, White House officials have said.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first needs to make its recommendation on use of the shots. A CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Friday and Saturday.

