Left Menu

Biological E gets WHO nod to be additional facility for production of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 22:41 IST
Biological E gets WHO nod to be additional facility for production of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

Biological E has received the WHO nod to be an additional facility for production of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

''Congratulations to @biological_e on its @WHO approval as an additional manufacturing site for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine! Great progress for the Quad Vaccine and #USIndiaHealth partnerships through U.S. technical support and @DFCgov financing,'' the US embassy in India said in a tweet on Wednesday.

India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, Biological E's Corbevax, is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022