Goa reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally tops 900

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:36 IST
Representative Image
Goa on Thursday reported 151 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the overall count to 2,47,671, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,833, said the department in a bulletin.

As many as 112 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,42,933, it said.

The state now has 905 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,223 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, taking their cumulative count in the state to 19,72,914, it said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,47,671, new cases 151, death toll 3,833, discharged 2,42,933, active cases 905, total tests 19,72,914.

