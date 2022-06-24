EAM Jaishankar highlights importance of building resilient supply chains in his addresses to CHOGM leaders’ plenary session

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday addressed the CHOGM leaders' plenary session on post-Covid recovery and underscored the importance of building resilient supply chains and digital backbones.

Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday on a four-day visit to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit being held from June 24-25.

"Honoured to address the CHOGM Leaders plenary session on post-Covid recovery. Underscored the importance of building resilient supply chains and building digital backbones," he said in a tweet.

"Happy to note Commonwealth members' collective appreciation of India's supplies of medicines to 150 nations and vaccines to 98 countries," he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar, who addressed the Indian community here on Wednesday, told them that during the COVID crisis, India was among the ''earliest to vaccinate our people, we could do so because we had Made in India vaccines, we could do so because we had invented in India vaccines, we could do so, because we were actually successful in moving from vaccine production to getting it into the arms of people.'' The theme of the 26th CHOGM Summit is: ''Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".

The Leaders of the Commonwealth Member States are scheduled to deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, including global challenges like – climate change, food security, and health issues.

They are likely to adopt the following four Outcome Documents: CHOGM Communique; Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform; Declaration on Sustainable Urbanisation and Commonwealth Living Lands Charter: A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

India is also one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building.

In 2018, India announced the creation of a Commonwealth Window, dedicating USD 50 million for development projects and assistance to developing countries of the Commonwealth.

