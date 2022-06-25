Left Menu

Pondy sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:50 IST
The Union Territory of Puducherry has witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 54 new infections being reported, according to a senior health department official here on Saturday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the health department examined 1,691 samples during the last 24 hours and 54 fresh cases emerged during evaluation. The overall tally in the UT was 1,66,263.

The Director said the active cases were 216 of whom four patients were in hospitals and the remaining 212 patients in home quarantine.

Twenty patients recovered during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,64,085, the Director said.

No fresh fatality was reported today also and the death toll remained 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 3.19 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.69 per cent, respectively.

The health department has so far examined 22,82,438 samples and of them 19,26,923 samples were said to be negative.

The Director said the health department has so far administered 17,35,138 doses which comprised 9,70,661 first doses, 7,34,631 second doses and 29,846 booster doses.

